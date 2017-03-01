McCracken county sees toppled trees, power lines from overnight storm

McCracken County saw a lot of straight line winds, upwards of 70 to 80 mph, during severe weather that swept through our region. Emergency management said no one was hurt or killed in the county from the early morning thunderstorms.

What they were dealing with was a lot of downed trees and power lines blocking the roadway, but crews say they were primed for that kind of damage.

The McCracken County Rescue Squad and other city crews were monitoring the storms overnight and assessing damage in the county on Wednesday. The ground was wet, which it made it easier for trees and power lines to topple over. But, crews say they're thankful, because the damage could have been much worse.

It was a long night for the rescue squad, which was prepared for anything the storm might have brought.

Ed Duff with the rescue squad says once they got word of which roads were blocked and when, crews went to work clearing and assessing the damage in case of local or state of emergency status, where they might receive grants to help clean up.

"It's a good exercise to go through, and good to know what damage is in your county," Duff says.

Duff says while they'll still be gathering reports, he does know one thing: "We did dodge a bullet."

"But, we did get the heavy winds," he says. "And that did the damage in McCracken County."

Duff says seeing the damage around the county, he does not predict McCracken County will qualify for grants.

Duff says county and city road crews are responsible for clearing the trees out of the roadway, but private property owners are responsible for the downed trees in their yards.