Several factors led to school closings after storms

Several schools opened late Wednesday morning due to overnight storms, but some others made the decision to close. The decision was generally not because of just one reason.

The school's campus was not majorly damaged, but Ballard County School leaders say with their communication and phone lines were down and power was out. They say they called off school especially because they weren't confident they could get their 850 students riding the bus to school safely.

Director of Transportation and Facilities Darrell Sullivan says early morning when it was still dark, they were getting reports of widespread damage in the county. They heard the same concern from their bus drivers. “It takes a large team, and this is a day it didn't all work," he says.

Sullivan says not only was the school without power, but it couldn't use its alert system to contact parents.

He says there's more to school starting than getting students in the building. “As the minutes ticked by we kind of lost our window of opportunity to do that, because you can't start the lunches and breakfast program," Sullivan says.

For parents', students', and faculty's safety, they decided to use a snow day as a storm day.

Sullivan says school will likely be in session on Thursday. He says the power came back to the school's campus around 9 a.m.