Trial in Holly Bobo slaying moved from April to July

A judge has reset the start of a trial in the kidnapping and killing of Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo.



The Jackson Sun reports that Judge C. Creed McGinley moved the start of Zachary Adams' trial from April 3 to July 10 during a hearing Wednesday.



McGinley said the date was switched because of the Easter holidays and because the six-year anniversary of Bobo's abduction would have taken place during the trial.



Bobo was 20 when she went missing from her home in Parsons in April 2011. Authorities say two men found her skull in a wooded area in Decatur County in September 2014.



Adams is charged with kidnapping, rape and murder. He will be tried in neighboring Hardin County. Two other men face the same charges.

