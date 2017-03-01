Families rebuild as NWS tracks southern Illinois tornado

The National Weather Service rates the tornado that touched down in part of southern Illinois as at least an EF-3. An EF-5 is the strongest.

The NWS says it was part of a storm that started in Springfield, Missouri, and ended in Indiana.

A tornado touched down in Franklin County, Illinois, where It destroyed three homes.

No one was injured.

A NWS surveyor says the tornado touched down Tuesday night between Royalton and Mulkyton, Illinois.

The tornado destroyed Shannon Parvin's barn. "We heard a bunch of wind. It sounded like hail when we was in the basement. It took the barn, and it was gone," Parvin said.

A tornado tore right past her home before destroying two of her neighbors' homes.

Jim Sieveking with NWS used the damage to figure out the tornado's track."It looks like sporadic touch downs," he said.

He's one of four teams of surveyors trying to figure out how many tornadoes touched down between Missouri and Indiana.

"These storms are supercells, and they cycle. And so, sometimes the one tornado will lift and another one will touch down," Sieveking said.

NWS is still looking at the length of the tornado's track is through Illinois. Parvin is just thankful her home wasn't in the middle of it.

"Oh my gosh. It's just like, the path went through the barn and not the house. It's crazy," she said.

All of the information from surveyors is sent to the NWS office in McCracken County, where meteorologists are piecing together the track of the storm.

The surveyor says the damage shows the tornado that touched down in Franklin County was about 100 yards wide.

The Meadows and their son lost their homes.

"My son calls me and says 'Mom, both our houses are gone.' I just about lost it and fell to the floor," said Ruth Meadows, who was out of town when the tornado hit.

Her husband, Ernie, and their son survived without scratches, because they had a plan.

"They were right where I told them to be, and I knew where to start looking," Ernie said.

When Ernie ran to his son's house after the storm passed, he found his son and his family in the bathtub under a mattress covered by a pile debris.

Now neighbors are working to help the family clean up.

"You clean it up and put it back. It's all you can do, and move forward. This is just stuff, but can be replaced," Ernie said.

The family hopes insurance will help cover the cost to rebuild.