What to know if your home is ever damaged by a storm

Kentucky Farm Bureau reports more than 150 claims on damaged homes came in from McCracken County on Wednesday, as well as more than 400 for Graves County.

Joe Dallas has lived in the same house for more than forty years. In that time, he’s never had to file a claim due to storm damage. He says he didn’t know the answers to several important questions. “What comes first? (What's) the waiting period? And who do we call, and what do we do?” he says.

He says he’s thankful his home took on minor damage, and he’s thankful he knows his insurance agent personally. Kentucky Farm Bureau Manager Paul Koverdan says Wednesday was very busy. “As soon as I got to the office, I had several voicemails, several emails. As soon as 8 o'clock rolled around, which is when we open, we had all lines going for at least three hours.”

Here is the step-by-step process if you have to file a claim after a storm.

An adjuster from your insurance company will assess the damage You will have the option to contact a contractor, or Koverdan says he personally helps customers find one. That contractor will provide you with a quote The adjustor will take a look at the estimate and cut you a check within one to two weeks

If your damage needs immediate attention, Koverdan says those cases are moved to the top of the list. He recommends patching holes and putting up tarps to prevent more damage. If you end up spending money on patch work, Koverdan says that will apply toward your deductible.

He also warns against scams. He says there are so-called storm chasers who take advantage of storms and offer tree cutting services and home repair. Sometimes, they don’t do quality work, and Koverdan says they leave town. He says it’s best to search locally.