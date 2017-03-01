Debris from storm destroys tombstones at local cemetery

Several tombstones at Cuba Community Cemetery in Graves County are not where they should be.

A storm Wednesday morning tore apart a nearby home, blowing that debris into the cemetery. Some tombstones are as much as 30 feet away from their original spots.

Kenny Foy noticed the damage when he was driving by. He says, he stopped to help clean up.

"It's going to be a job to get them back up," says Foy.

Foy says he'd do anything to help his neighbors, including the ones who are no longer living.

"Everybody just come together like they do around here," says Foy. "That's just the nature of the people here."

For Dennis Canter, it's personal. He says it was devastating to see his father's grave covered in debris.

"Daddy's head is right here," says Canter, pointing to his father's grave. "That's his foot. You can see the flowers right there, and it blew that tombstone down by his foot, and then everything was on it. If it wasn't for these people right here. I appreciate what they did for my daddy."

Now that most of the debris is cleared from the cemetery, the next step is to figure out where each tombstone goes.

If your loved one has a stone overturned, call Cuba Church of Christ at 270-382-2838.

Wait a few days before you call. The church says it will be busy cleaning up and might not be able to answer right away. If you have any photos of the cemetery, they're looking for those as well.