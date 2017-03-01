Storm rips apart Graves County home

Wednesday morning's storm did some major damage in Graves County, Kentucky.

In the small community of Cuba, there's now a home without a roof. The family says the storm ripped off the entire second floor.

Sheila Crosslin says she grew up in the home, just off Highway 83.

"This is something that's been here my whole life," says Susan. "I thought it would always be here."

Pieces of Susan's childhood are now scattered across her father's front lawn and a nearby cemetery. The barn her dad built was also destroyed.

"The first time I walked around here and saw it like that, yeah it was a shock," says Susan.

Mark Crosslin says he grew up visiting his grandpa's farm.

"Seeing something that was just in one spot with so much damage and nothing else touched, it kind of blows my mind to see this like this," says Mark.

Susan says they're spending the day cleaning up the mess the storm left behind. She says she's hoping to rescue precious family photos and Bibles.

"There's just lots of things in the house, keepsakes and things that we have left at momma and daddy's that are gone," says Susan.

Susan says no one was inside the home when the storm hit. She says the house is loss. Once they get everything out of it, she says, they're going to tear it down.