Vergennes woman grateful to be alive after tornado destroys home

All that remains of Debbie Sullivan’s home in Vergennes, Illinois, is the basement, a shell of what stood there just hours earlier before a tornado tore it apart.

Tuesday night’s tornado and severe weather ripped through her home, pulling the walls away and sliding the home to the highway. She said she and others took shelter inside the basement, waiting for it to hit.

"We were in the basement, it collapsed the house all around us. I think we were very fortunate to get out, there was five of us down there," Sullivan said. The home she’s lived in for 13 years is now spread out along Highway 127 and nearby fields and other parts of town. Sullivan said she and everyone who was inside the basement Tuesday night are just grateful to be alive.

"We had some bruises. That's basically it. No stitches, no broken bones. So, I feel like we really dodged a bullet," she said.

Sullivan, together with family and friends, is now waiting on insurance assessors to arrive. Once that’s done, the cleanup can begin. For now, her family says she’ll stay with one of her sisters nearby until they can figure out what to do next.

Sullivan said it’s still hard to register what happened, she said the tornado hit them before there was even time to panic or plan.

"You don't even have time to think. You just hunker down, and ride it out, and thank God that you're still around," Sullivan said.

Sullivan and the people inside her home made it through the tornado safely, as did their dog. Her three cats are missing.

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department were assessing the damage at Sullivan’s home and others around the county Wednesday. The sheriff's office says 46 homes were damaged.

"We've got a few homes that are a total loss. We've got a lot of homes that have some minor and major damage. So, what we're trying to assess right now is how much and where at," said Max Snyder with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Snyder said they’re getting a lot of interest from people wanting to help with the cleanup. They’re asking that anyone who wants to volunteer in Jackson County register with the town’s fire department first.