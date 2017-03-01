Tornado devastates 2 homes in same Elkville, Illinois, family

Tuesday night’s tornado swept through parts of southern Illinois, hitting communities like Elkville especially hard. The storm destroyed homes, downed trees and bent signs. Despite the damage to two homes, one family is trying to find the good in the destruction.

Only been a few hours after Tuesday night’s storms struck, crews were already out assessing the damage, and volunteers were hard at work helping clean up.

Families living along Lacy Road in Elkville say once daylight arrived, volunteers from around the town were out and ready to clean up the neighborhood. Donna Waller said her home down the road and her mom, Nadine Lacy’s, home were hit by the twister. Waller said she teaches in town, and she saw a lot of familiar faces out cleaning up as soon as the storms died down.

"My phone just started blowing up with people wanting to help," Waller said. She said the support they’re seeing from the community is amazing and overwhelming.

Last night’s storm was nothing short of terrifying. Waller and her family filled her basement, their ears popping as the storm hit.

Down the road, Lacy decided she’d wait it out from home. When it hit, she said she tried to make it to the bathroom, but never got there. The tornado nearly sucked her outside. She said when the storm stopped, she was trapped inside what was left of her home. She called her family and waited. She said it seemed like she waited for hours alone in the dark.

"My family came and they couldn't get in the front door. They couldn't get in the front to get to me, so they came in my bedroom wall. It was gone," Lacy said.

"Trying to get to her, it seemed like forever trying to get her out. But she's okay, and that's the main thing. Houses and things can be replaced, people cannot. So we're very fortunate, we feel very blessed,” Waller said. The windows were blown out, and the home will need a new roof. Her mom’s home is a total loss.

Both women say they’re grateful to be alive and that no one was seriously injured in the storm. Lacy said she’s learned from it.

"Next time, when they say 'Mom, come out and get in the basement,' I'm going to be the first one there," she said. She said she’s grateful to be alive and with a few of her surviving memories from her home, including a family quilt they thought was lost to the storm.

She said she plans to rebuild in the same spot after the storm, but if another tornado hits, she plans to move. She said she doesn’t plan to give a tornado a third chance at her.