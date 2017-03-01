Community teams up with baseball team to clean up after severe storm

Students at Elverado High School woke up Wednesday morning to learn school was canceled due to overnight severe weather that destroyed homes and left many without power. But, instead of taking the day off, the school's baseball team decided to use their time to help with cleanup efforts.

"Where a small community, but when stuff like this happens we are usually right then and there" Noah Barnes says.

Several community members who heard of the team's plans showed up to the home of their neighbor Garret Bush to help the baseball team clean up. When Bush arrived home after work Tuesday night, he found his home had been destroyed.

"Our entire downstairs is gone" said Bush.

His grandmother, who owns the home, was inside during the storm. Bush says that she suffered just minor cuts and scrapes.

The Bush family home has survived many severe storms. Bush says this tragedy couldn't have come at a worse time, because he and his family do not have home insurance.

"My dad just got back on veterans' disability. My grandmother doesn't have much of an income as it is anymore, and so we are going to have to rent a place and pay for the bills" said Bush.

For the baseball players, the cleanup was the true definition of teamwork.

"Everyone knows everyone here, so I think it's kind of personal for everyone to come here and help and gives everyone a little bit of pride" said Barnes.

Bush and his family are currently looking for an apartment, but until they find one, they plan to stay with family and friends.