Here is the latest look at power outages in our region, as of 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Ameren Missouri is working to restore power to about 3,300 customers.

Jackson Purchase, nearly has 4,000 without power.

West Kentucky Rural Electric has about 1,400 customers without power.

Gibson has 988 customers without power.

Paducah Power has 174 without power.

Ameren Illinois has 1,795 people without power.

Most companies say they hope to have power restored by Thursday