Southeast Missouri beats Tennessee St. 78-75 in OT in OVC Tourney

Tahj Eaddy sank a 3-pointer with two seconds to go in overtime to give Southeast Missouri State a 78-75 win over Tennessee State in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Wednesday night.



The Redhawks (15-17) now face No. 4 Jacksonville State in the quarterfinals Thursday.



Eaddy hit his winning shot after a 3-pointer by Tennessee State's Ken'Darrius Hamilton tied the game at 75 with seven seconds left in overtime.



Freshman Denzel Mahoney led the Redhawks with a career-high 34 points, Antonius Cleveland added 16 points and Eaddy had 10.



The Tigers (17-13) led 34-28 at the break and 44-30 early in the second half. The Redhawks surged 17-5 after that to close to 49-47 on a Cleveland layup with 8:38 left in regulation, and his 3-point play put them on top 64-62 with 37 seconds remaining.



Tennessee State's Armani Chaney hit two from the line to force overtime.

