3/1 Prep Basketball Scores

PADUCAH, Ky -
Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Wednesday, March 1st.
KENTUCKY
1st Region Boy's Tournament - First Round
Mayfield 66, Hickman County 39 - FINAL
Paducah Tilghman 61, Calloway County 53 - FINAL
2nd Region Boy's Tournament - First Round
Christian County 74, Madisonville 63 - FINAL
Webster County 73, Lyon County 68 - FINAL
ILLINOIS
Carterville Boy's Class 3A Regional Semifinals
Benton 56, Marion 42 - FINAL
Centralia Boy's Class 3A Regional Semifinals
Murphysboro 49, Herrin 48 - FINAL
TENNESSEE
Region 7AA Girl's Regional Finals
South Side 37, Westview 33 - FINAL