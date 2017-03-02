3/1 Prep Basketball Scores

Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Wednesday, March 1st.

KENTUCKY

1st Region Boy's Tournament - First Round

Mayfield 66, Hickman County 39 - FINAL

Paducah Tilghman 61, Calloway County 53 - FINAL

2nd Region Boy's Tournament - First Round

Christian County 74, Madisonville 63 - FINAL

Webster County 73, Lyon County 68 - FINAL

ILLINOIS

Carterville Boy's Class 3A Regional Semifinals

Benton 56, Marion 42 - FINAL

Centralia Boy's Class 3A Regional Semifinals

Murphysboro 49, Herrin 48 - FINAL

TENNESSEE

Region 7AA Girl's Regional Finals

South Side 37, Westview 33 - FINAL