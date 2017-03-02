Joint investigation leads to 2nd meth bust

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department has made more meth related arrests. Earlier this week, deputies arrested two Texas men who were transporting $100,000 of crystal meth.



Detectives received information on Monday, February 27th alleging that 23 year-old Michael "Philly" Phillips was selling meth from a local motel. Detectives then made a meth purchase from Phillips.



Investigators received new information on Wednesday that Phillips was wanting to sell more meth at another Paducah hotel located at 3940 Coleman Crossing Circle in Paducah. Detectives confirmed Phillips was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant out of Graves County, Kentucky. Detectives saw Phillips through a hotel room window, went up and arrested him. They also found meth and drug paraphernalia inside the hotel room. Three other people were inside the room at the time: 18 year-old Brandi Conklin, 23 year-old Corey Phillips, and 23 year-old Robert Trent. Conklin's 10 month-old child was also in the room.



The Sheriff's Department tells us they obtained a search warrant and seized methamphetamine packaged for sale, a digital scale, several smoking pipes, cutting agents, baggies and suspected proceeds of illegal drug sales. These items were out in the open and could have been easily reached by the child. The investigation also received that meth had been smoked while the child was present in the hotel room. The child was released to a family member and taken to a local hospital for treatment, per direction from the Cabinet for Families and Children.

Detectives arrested all four people and lodged them in the McCracken County Regional Jail. Corey Phillips also had an outstanding warrant.



Michael Phillips is facing charges of trafficking meth, wanton endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two outstanding drug warrants in Graves County. Conklin is charged with possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, and wanton endangerment. Trent is charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. Corey Phillips is facing similar charges and on a warrant for failing to appear on drug charges.