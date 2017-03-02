Pedestrian hit overnight in Ware, Illinois - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Pedestrian hit overnight in Ware, Illinois

Posted: Updated:
WARE, IL -

Illinois State Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian.

Troopers say a pedestrian was hit by a car on Route 146 in Ware around 7:04 p.m. Wednesday.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

Powered by Frankly