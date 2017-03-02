Carlisle County road closed for cross drain work - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Carlisle County road closed for cross drain work

CARLISLE COUNTY, KY -

A portion of a road will be closed Thursday and Friday in Carlisle County.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 1820 will be closed between US 62 and KY 1628 for drainage and cross drain work.

The road is expected to be close around 8:00 a.m. each day and reopened around 3:00 p.m. each day.

There will be no marked detour.

