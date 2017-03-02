Racers win OVC Tournament Opener in double overtime

Jonathan Stark scored a career high 41 points, and his 3-pointer with six seconds left in the second overtime gave Murray State an 85-84 win over Tennessee Tech in an opening round game of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Wednesday night.

Tennessee Tech's Hakeem Rogers missed a 3-pointer with a second left to end the game.

Murray State (15-16) overcame late-game heroics by Kajon Mack who scored all nine of the Golden Eagles' points in the first overtime. He made one of two foul shots with 69 seconds left to tie it at 71, and Stark missed a 3 at the buzzer for the Racers.

At the end of regulation, with the Racers leading 62-60 trying to kill the clock, Tennessee Tech's Curtis Phillips grabbed a loose ball and fed Mack who drove the lane and flushed a two-hand jam with a second left to force overtime.

Stark was 15-for-40 shooting including 6 for 12 from 3, Terrell Miller had 14 points and 12 rebounds, Bryce Jones and Jalen Dupree each scored 12 with Dupree grabbing 11 boards. Gee McGhee had 12 rebounds.

Rogers had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Mack 17, Phillips 16 and 10 boards, Aleksa Jugovic scored 15 and Mason Ramsey 13 for Tennessee Tech (12-20).