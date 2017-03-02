Joint replacement project to start on I-24 Tennessee River Bridge

Work is expected to start Thursday to replace a joint on the Interstate 24 Tennessee River Bridge.



Westbound traffic has been restricted to one lane on the bridge since mid-December.



A crew will install a barrier wall Thursday. Once the barrier wall is in place, crews will begin replacing the joint.



Westbound traffic will continue to be restricted to one lane, but drivers should expect traffic to be slower in the area due to the project starting.



Replacing the joint is expected to take about 30 to 45 days.



The Interstate 24 Tennessee River Bridge carries I-24 traffic over the Tennessee River at the Marshall-Livingston County line.