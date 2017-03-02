Six things to know - 3/2/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Attorney General Jeff Sessions met twice last year with the top Russian diplomat in Washington while Sessions was a senator. Sessions did not mention either meeting during his confirmation hearings when he said he knew of no contacts between Trump surrogates and Russians.



Construction on the Interstate 24 Tennessee River Bridge could slow you down today. Crews will be replacing a joint on the bridge. Traffic has been down to one lane in the area since December. The replacement is expected to take 30 to 45 days.



We will learn more about a new project to help prison inmates as they re-enter society in Kentucky. Governor Matt Bevin will release more details today about a new apprenticeship project. Justice to Journeyman will match prison inmates with skilled jobs.



The next Trump administration Cabinet nominee up for a vote in the Senate is celebrated neurosurgeon Ben Carson. A vote is scheduled today on President Donald Trump's choice to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and approval is expected.



Leave yourself some extra drive time if you use KY 1820 in Carlisle County. Crews plan to close the highway near mile marker one just north of Cunningham. It is to allow cross-drain work. The closure will happen today and tomorrow from 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. There will be no marked detour.



Another town hall meeting is being held today to help decide the future of the courthouse in Franklin County, Illinois. This is a tax issue on the April 4th ballot. Tonight's meeting is at the Goode township building in Sesser and starts at 6:00 p.m. Others are scheduled in Benton, Royalton, and West Frankfort.