KSP still looking for escaped Fulton County inmate

Kentucky State Police are looked for a man in connection to an inmate who escaped last year.



35-year-old Frederick Bristol of Paducah escaped from the Fulton County Detention Center on August 15, 2016.



Troopers have not been able to find him.



Now troopers are looking for a second man in connection to Bristol.



32-year-old Michael Stinson of Paducah is wanted on a warrant for escape 2nd degree (complicity).



Anyone with information on the location of Bristol or Stinson is asked to contact Trooper Paul hale at (270) 856-3721.