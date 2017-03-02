KSP still looking for escaped Fulton County inmate - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

HICKORY, Ky -

Kentucky State Police are looked for a man in connection to an inmate who escaped last year.

35-year-old Frederick Bristol of Paducah escaped from the Fulton County Detention Center on August 15, 2016.

Troopers have not been able to find him.

Now troopers are looking for a second man in connection to Bristol. 

32-year-old Michael Stinson of Paducah is wanted on a warrant for escape 2nd degree (complicity).

Anyone with information on the location of Bristol or Stinson is asked to contact Trooper Paul hale at (270) 856-3721.

