Cape Girardeau police investigating homicide

Cape Girardeau police investigating homicide

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo -

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating a homicide.

Police say they received a call just before midnight that a homicide victim had been transported to a hospital.

The cause of death is being investigated. The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Cape Girardeau police say they won't release more information at this time.

