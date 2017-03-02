Commonwealth seeking death penalty in Joseph Cunningham's murder trial

The Commonwealth of Kentucky says they will seek the death penalty in Joseph Cunningham's murder trial.



Cunningham is charged in the death of Gary Lambert. He told officers he shot Lambert because he thought Lambert was going to rob him.



In court on Thursday, the commonwealth filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty in the case. You can read the full notice below.



Along with murder, Cunningham also faces charges of arson, cruelty to animals, and burglary.



His next court date is set for April 13.



