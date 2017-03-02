Section of I-57 North temporarily blocked by semi in Illinois

Part of Interstate 57 northbound was blocked by a semi for a time on Thursday, according to troopers with Illinois State Police.

Around 2:20 p.m. Thursday, troopers said a disabled semi was blocking both lanes of I-57 northbound at milepost 27. That is around the Dongola area.

Troopers asked that drivers headed that way find an alternate route.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, ISP said the semi had been removed from the scene, and both lanes were back open to traffic.