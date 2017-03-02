Salvation Army providing tornado aid in Perryville

The Salvation Army says its Midland Division Emergency Disaster Services canteen is now in Perryville, Missouri, to help with relief after a tornado carved through it on Tuesday night.

The canteen is a mobile kitchen truck based out of Cape Girardeau, and the Salvation Army says workers are serving breakfast, lunch and dinner to tornado survivors and emergency responders.

The canteen is at the Perry Park Center at 800 City Park Lane in Perryville.

Emergency Disaster Services workers will also perform mobile distribution on Highway N in Perryville.

There will be a Multi-Agency Resource Center at Perry Park Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, where the Christian organization says survivors can get help with 'financial assistance, spiritual and emotional care."

If you want to help survivors through the Salvation Army, you can donate to the Salvation Army, specifying "Perryville Tornado" with your donation. You can text PERRYVILLEHELP to 41444 to donate by phone. To donate online, click here.