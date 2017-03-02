State police release details regarding pedestrian hit by car in Ware, Illinois

A woman was injured when she drove her car into the path of an Amtrak train in Jackson County, Illinois, Wednesday afternoon, according to the local sheriff's office.More
A man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday in Benton, Kentucky, according to the Kentucky State Police.More
The driver was not injured, but his passenger was.More
A woman had to be taken to a local hospital Thursday after her car crashed on North Friendship Road in McCracken County.More
