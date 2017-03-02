State police release details regarding pedestrian hit by car in Ware, Illinois

State police have released more information about a crash involving a pedestrian that happened Wednesday night in Ware, Illinois.

The crash happened around 7:04 p.m. on Ash Wednesday on Illinois Route 146 near Elm Street in Ware, which is in Union County.

The Illinois State Police says the driver of the car involved, a Gray 1991 Buick Park Avenue, told investigators she had just pulled out of a church parking lot when she hit a woman in the roadway.

Troopers say the woman in the road was crossing the street to leave the same church. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, and troopers say her injuries were not life threatening.