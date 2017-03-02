State police release details regarding pedestrian hit by car in - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

State police release details regarding pedestrian hit by car in Ware, Illinois

Posted: Updated:
By Staff report
WARE, IL -

State police have released more information about a crash involving a pedestrian that happened Wednesday night in Ware, Illinois. 

The crash happened around 7:04 p.m. on Ash Wednesday on Illinois Route 146 near Elm Street in Ware, which is in Union County. 

The Illinois State Police says the driver of the car involved, a Gray 1991 Buick Park Avenue, told investigators she had just pulled out of a church parking lot when she hit a woman in the roadway. 

Troopers say the woman in the road was crossing the street to leave the same church. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, and troopers say her injuries were not life threatening. 

  • Crash, Accident, WreckMore>>

  • KSP investigating deadly Cadiz crash

    KSP investigating deadly Cadiz crash

    Saturday, June 3 2017 9:54 PM EDT2017-06-04 01:54:05 GMT
    Kentucky State Police are investigating after a deadly car crash in Cadiz, Kentucky where one person died. Around 2:30 June 3, two cars crashed on highway 272 (Caledonia Road) at the intersection of Sinking Fork Road. Preliminary investigation shows a man who has yet to be positively identified was driving a 1990 Ford F150 westbound on Highway 272 when for an unknown reason he entered the eastbound lane. Kendra Johnson, 37 of Cadiz was driving eastbound. The two cars hit head on ne...More
    Kentucky State Police are investigating after a deadly car crash in Cadiz, Kentucky where one person died. Around 2:30 June 3, two cars crashed on highway 272 (Caledonia Road) at the intersection of Sinking Fork Road. Preliminary investigation shows a man who has yet to be positively identified was driving a 1990 Ford F150 westbound on Highway 272 when for an unknown reason he entered the eastbound lane. Kendra Johnson, 37 of Cadiz was driving eastbound. The two cars hit head on ne...More

  • Woman injured in car crash with Amtrak train

    Woman injured in car crash with Amtrak train

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 11:26 PM EDT2017-06-01 03:26:58 GMT

    A woman was injured when she drove her car into the path of an Amtrak train in Jackson County, Illinois, Wednesday afternoon, according to the local sheriff's office.  

    More

    A woman was injured when she drove her car into the path of an Amtrak train in Jackson County, Illinois, Wednesday afternoon, according to the local sheriff's office.  

    More

  • Man dies in Marshall County wreck

    Man dies in Marshall County wreck

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 10:06 PM EDT2017-06-01 02:06:51 GMT

    A man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday in Benton, Kentucky, according to the Kentucky State Police.

    More

    A man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday in Benton, Kentucky, according to the Kentucky State Police.

    More
    •   
Powered by Frankly