Senate passes bill to back VA nursing home in Bowling Green

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -

The Kentucky Senate has added its support for legislation to authorize $10.5 million in bonds to back a project to build a veterans nursing home in Bowling Green.
    
Senators voted 37-0 Thursday to pass a bill offering the financial commitment. Supporters say it will improve chances that the proposed facility becomes a reality in south-central Kentucky.
    
The measure goes to the House, which has passed its own bill to authorize bonds for the project.
    
Supporters say the $10.5 million in bonds would be used to match $19.5 million in federal funding.

The legislation is Senate Bill 13.

