Hundreds still without power in Local 6 area

Hundreds of people are still without power more than 24 hours after the storms in the Local 6 area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Jackson Purchase has been restoring power to hundreds but around 600 members are still without power. Around 5 P.M., Egyptian Electric still had 82 members without power.

Gibson Electric says it has restored power to all customers. Kenergy, West Kentucky Rural Electric, and Paducah Power have also restored their power completely.

Ameren Illinois has 12 members without power in our coverage area (1,142 total).

If you are still experiencing an outage, you should call an electrician to see if the storm damaged your meter.

In Carlisle, Hickman, and Fulton counties, Ward Morgan, Gibson Electric Field Engineer, said he's repaired eight power poles that fell down. The process takes several hours, and Gibson has recruited external workers from other co-ops to help.

"We do have a plan in place to assess the damage and the situation, and then we allocate the resources where they're needed," said Morgan.

He said at the peak of the storm around 8,000 members of Gibson Electric were without power and thousands more in the Local 6 area.

Morgan said this is some of the worst damage he's seen. "As far as across our system, it was as bad as it's been in a while," he said. Morgan said by Thursday night, their work should be done and everyone with Gibson should be able to turn their lights back on.