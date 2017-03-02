Kentucky Senate votes to expand background checks of children's caregivers

The Kentucky Senate has passed legislation aimed at closing gaps in checking the backgrounds of people who serve as caregivers for children.



Senators voted 37-0 Thursday to send the measure to the House.



The bill would allow parents to request background checks of people they employ as babysitters or nannies. Parents could request a check of child abuse and neglect registry records.



The measure would require youth camps that receive taxpayer funding to conduct criminal background checks of prospective employees or volunteers.



The bill also applies to schools. It would expand the requirement of criminal background checks to include public school staff and contractors working on school grounds during school hours.



The bill's lead sponsor is Republican Sen. Julie Raque Adams of Louisville.