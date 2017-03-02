Cape Girardeau police release name of homicide victim

Cape Girardeau, Missouri, police have released the name of a man whose death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police say they received a call at 11:47 p.m. Wednesday that a homicide victim had been transported to a hospital.

On Wednesday evening, police announced that the man has been identified as 30-year-old Ryan C. Grandi of Cape Girardeau.

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad is investigating. The manner and cause of death are being investigated.