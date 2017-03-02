How to avoid scams after a storm

Strong winds forced a tree to come toppling down Wednesday morning, landing in Allyson Blythe's back yard.

"It's unbelievable that this didn't fall on us, or our house, or our neighbors house," says Blythe. "This is a big job, so we definitely wanted to call a professional for that."

Blythe says she called Harold Evans, owner of Evans Tree Work.

"It's a really high risk job that we do," says Evans.

There's a high risk for the workers and for your family. Evans says it's important to hire a company that's qualified.

"There are so many con artists out there," says Evans. "Anyone can pull up with a car and a chainsaw."

Evans says do your research. If you hire someone who doesn't have the right insurance, and they get hurt on your property, Evans says you could be liable.

"There's a lot of guys that have insurance papers that have no insurance whatsoever," says Evans.

If you hire a qualified company, Evans says you're covered if anything goes wrong. He says always get a written estimate, and never pay until the job is done.

"If a tree service in town needs money up front or half of it or anything, I would stay away," says Evans.

Blythe says she's heard a few horror stories, and she's happy to know she won't be one of them.

"Get it done correctly the first time, and that way you don't have to worry about it," says Blythe.

The storm may be over, but damaged trees can still threaten your family. Evans says keep an eye out for exposed roots, stress cracks, big broken branches, or leaning trees. He says these could be signs that your tree is getting ready to come down. He suggests calling a professional who can give you a free estimate and is tree risk assessment qualified.