West Frankfort welcomes home detained illegal immigrant

Many people in a southern Illinois community are showing support Thursday for an illegal immigrant returning home.

Carlos Hernandez Pacheco is back home with his wife and kids in West Frankfort, Illinois, on bond. Pacheco was arrested and detained by immigration for 20 days, but now Pacheco and others in the community are fighting for him to stay here for good.

"I expected some support, but definitely not this much," Pacheco said. Hundreds of letters were sent to istandwithcarlos@gmail.com, and dozens of character letters were written by city leaders and neighbors rallying behind him.

"I'm so grateful. I'm so thankful for the community of West Frankfort, for the outpourings of support. It was just amazing,” he said. He said stepping inside his home Wednesday night was amazing.

"It's a good feeling, finally sleeping in my bed, talking to my wife and getting to see my kids," Pacheco said. "I talked to my oldest, and I got the feeling that he's holding out. But I talked to him and I made a promise I would never leave, I will be here," he said.

The restaurant Carlos manages, La Fiesta Mexican restaurant, is one of the first things you'll see when you go to West Frankfort, and it's the one of the first places his friends brought him after being released on bond.

"It was a great feeling to see him talk to his friends, and see all the people that came out to support him," said Mark Williams, a close friend of Pacheco’s. Williams and Tim Grigsby have been leading the charge to bring Pacheco home, rallying city leaders and community members.

"I knew they were working to get me out of there, but the last couple hours feels like the 20 days I spent in county," Pacheco said. He said he’s never hidden that he lives in the U.S. illegally. He said he applied to become a legal resident nearly a decade ago, but never heard back, according to Pacheco.

His friends and attorney think his luck will soon change.

"You know, it was kind of unfortunate circumstances that he had to be detained, that this had to happen. But his case is definitely being looked at right now,” Grigsby said.

Pacheco said he doesn’t think he’s better than anyone else, but he just wants the same chance others get at staying and living here in the U.S.

"I want a chance, and I deserve a chance, I believe," Pacheco said. With his family and home invested in the community here, he wants that chance to stay.

Pacheco can still be deported from the United States, but the bond hearing granted him the ability to wait for a final decision from the state department on his case from his home in West Frankfort. He has filed a petition to become a legal resident of the United States.

Pacheco’s attorney, Victor Arana, said to become a legal resident, you need to file a petition with immigration declaring that you’ve married a U.S. citizen and intend to live here. They then investigate, and if approved, send that over to the state department.

Arana said Pacheco’s request had been approved and sent over to the state department years ago, but seems to have slipped through the cracks with no one from the state department ever getting ahold of him. He said typically these requests are filed from a U.S. consulate outside the country, which does make Pacheco’s case more unusual.

The state department is now reviewing the case, Arana said, but it could be years before they make a final decision.