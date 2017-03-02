Rep. Mike Bost uses derogatory term for Asians while describing town halls

An Illinois congressman used a word used to derogatorily describe Asians while describing town hall meetings with constituents.



Republican Rep. Mike Bost said the word during a meeting with the editorial board of the Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale.



Bost visited his 12th District last week during a congressional recess. But he hosted a tele-town hall instead of an in-person one.



Some Republicans in Congress have participated in raucous town halls in which crowds have expressed concerns about President Donald Trump's policies.



Bost described the town halls as "out of control." He added that they were like "the cleansing that the O-------- used to do where you'd put one person out in front and 900 people yell at them."



In a statement Thursday, Bost said he "used a poor choice of words" in describing "coordinated disruptions" he says are taking place across the country.