Man arrested after infant hospitalized

Investigators with the Paducah Police Department say a man admitted to a detective that he became frustrated with his infant son and hurt him.

Police arrested 26-year-old Aaron Burns on a charge of first degree criminal abuse of a child age 12 or younger.

Officers say they got a call from a local hospital in reference to abuse of an infant. The baby had skull and leg fractures.

The 8-week-old boy was taken to a hospital in Louisville.

Burns was jailed in the McCracken County Regional Jail.