Family spends quality time repairing local church damaged by storm

The current total in damages from storms that blew through Kentucky this week is around $2 million, according to Area 1 Response Manager Jeremy Blansett. He says the threshold to ask FEMA to consider helping is about $6.2 million. He says with 40 counties affected, it will take time to pull in the total.

He’s asking homeowners to report damage to their county Emergency Management director. Blansett also says save your receipts for repairs. If federal money does come here, you could get some of that money back.

In our region, he says Trigg, Graves, and Fulton took the bulk of the damage.

Rod Joiner spent Thursday working to repair the Faith Gospel Temple in Gilbertsville. He left a site he was on to make sure the church was covered from rain and wouldn’t suffer more damage. “It's part of my community. It's where I live, grown up. I’ve run around here all my life. I remember when this was a grocery store,” he says.

He spent the day working alongside his son, two uncles, and his cousin. His dad, Norm Joiner, even pitched in, although it was his 81st birthday. “I think everyone of us should do this. If you have a neighbor in trouble, do it, regardless of who you are, what you are, or what you believe.” Norm says.

His cousin, Chris Jones, hauled away the metal roofing. He was told there’s a chance he could be compensated by the insurance company. He told the church, if that happens, to keep their money. “You get down in these small towns, people are still sticking together,” Jones says.

Rod believes the church is only standing because of a higher power. The trusses, he says, were not equipped for that kind of damage.

The Gilbertsville Fire Department also helped the church move all of their furniture out Thursday. If it rains, they would lose it all. The pastor says they’ll be having church in Paducah at the Fellowship Assembly of Jesus Christ on Sunday.