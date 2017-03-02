Gov. Bruce Rauner visits Elkville to tour storm damage

Police officer Travis Hicks has lived in Elkville pretty much all his life. He has fond memories of playing in his grandmother's home as a child, but now that home no longer exists.

"It's very surprising to show up here, and to see this and to know that she was trapped inside that mess for a while" said Hicks.

She only suffered a few cuts and bruises. Thursday, she and her family were able to take a break from cleaning up debris from her home and talk to Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner. Hicks says that the visit lifted her spirits.

"He did spend some time with her, and she was very impressed by him, and his demeanor, and his concern for her and for our family, the citizens —you know, everyone that was affected by the storms" said Hicks.

During his visit, the governor said he feels for the people who lost so much, and he said it's a miracle no one in Jackson County was seriously hurt. He said he plans to be there for them during this tough time.

"I just want people to know that we are with them, we are there for them, and that we are praying for them, and that our hearts are going out to them, and that we will do whatever we can to help them" said Rauner.

Hicks says he is proud of his community and how the people have come together.