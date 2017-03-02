Local Dr. Burton Stodghill passes away

A well known local doctor has died, according to the Orthopaedic Institute of Western Kentucky.
The orthopaedic center in Paducah released a statement saying Dr. Burton Stodghill has passed away. The statement didn't have any details on how stodghill died.
He is survived by his wife, parents, and three stepdaughters.
The full statement from the Orthopaedic Institute of Western Kentucky reads:
The Orthopaedic Institute family is deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Burton N. Stodghill. Dr. Stodghill practiced his entire career in the same town in which he was raised. He thoroughly enjoyed caring for the people of our region and was so proud to be a part of The Orthopaedic Institute. We lost him too soon, and he will be dearly missed.
We pray for his wife Catherine, three stepdaughters Mary Lyman, Amelia and Grace, his mother and father, Dr. William and June Stodghill, and the rest of his family.
For patients of Dr. Stodghill, please allow us some time, and we will call you to reschedule future appointments with another Orthopaedic Institute of Western Kentucky provider.
Rest in peace Dr. Stodghill. You will never be forgotten.
