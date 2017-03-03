Austin Peay coach Dave Loos to retire after 27 years

Dave Loos is retiring from Austin Peay after 27 years coaching the Governors.



Austin Peay announced his decision on Thursday.



Loos, who also was athletic director for 16 years, is scheduled to hold a news conference on Monday. He notched his 500th career victory on Feb. 16 but missed four games in January while continuing chemotherapy for a cancerous lymph node.



The all-time wins leader at Austin Peay, Loos was the Ohio Valley Conference coach of the year five times while winning nine titles. He led the Governors to four OVC Tournament championships, the last in 2016 when they lost to Kansas in the NCAA Tournament.



The Govs went 11-19 this season, missing the OVC tournament.



___



More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Sports on Twitter by clicking here.