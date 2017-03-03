Woman arrested for allegedly trying to break into Paducah home

Two people were arrested Thursday after deputies say they tried to break into a home.



The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says deputies were called to the 5000 block of Old Mayfield Road in Paducah around 11:28 a.m. on report that someone was trying to break into a house and that the suspects had a gun.



Deputies arrived and found 54-year-old Sherry Beasley of Robards, Kentucky in the driveway. The homeowner said a man who had been with Beasley had ran into the woods behind the home.



The man, 35-year-old Joshua Adamic of Rockport, Indiana, was found hiding in the woods about an hour later.



Deputies say Beasley had been trying to get into the home to get items she stated belonged to her. Beasley had a gun when she tried to get into the home.



The homeowner said that Beasley never got into the home, but that she was not welcome there. The homeowner also said Beasley had used a prybar to try to get into the home and that she damaged a car in the driveway.



Inside Beasley's car, deputies found two handguns, a metal baton, and a glass methamphetamine smoking pipe.



Beasley was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, criminal mischief 2nd degree, and attempted criminal trespassing 1st degree.



Adamic was arrested on a warrant from Hancock County, Kentucky.