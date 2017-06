A statewide tornado drill in Kentucky will happen this morning at 9:07 a.m.



Tornado sirens will go off as part of the drill.



The drill was original scheduled for February 28, but was rescheduled due to severe weather in the state.



Kentucky Emergency Management leaders say the drill and this week's severe weather is a reminder to that everyone should be prepared and have a plan when dangerous weather strikes.



