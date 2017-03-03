Grants to help Illinois students visit state parks, museums

More than 8,000 Illinois students will get to visit state parks, museums and other sites to learn about nature and conservation thanks to a privately funded grant program.



The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced 102 field trip grants worth more than $98,000 on Thursday.



The Illinois Biodiversity Field Trip Grant Program allows teachers to apply for funds to take students out to study the state's biodiversity.



It's funded through donations from the Independence Tube Corporation of Bedford Park, the Daniel F. and Ada L. Rice Foundation of Skokie and the D. F. and M. T. Grohne Family Foundation of Wilmington.



IDNR Director Wayne Rosenthal says the grants allow students to "see first-hand what they've been learning about in the classroom."