It is Forever Home Friday and you can add Betty to your family.



She is a Beagle mix and weighs about 18 pounds.



Betty is a very sweet girl. She loves to play with all dogs, cats, and kids.



She is spayed, current on vaccinations, boosters, dewormed, microchipped, heartworm negative, and is on flea and tick prevention.



If you would like to adopt her, call the McCracken County Humane Society at (270) 443-5923.