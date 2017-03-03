Six things to know - 3/3/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Today is National Colon Cancer Awareness Day. Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in men and women. You can learn more by visiting The Incredible Colon today at Baptist Health Paducah. It will be in the Medical Park Building Two from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.



Kentucky State troopers want to make sure you are safe and legal on the road. They're doing safety checkpoints across the Local 6 area. You're asked to have your driver's license, registration, and proof of insurance ready to show.



The man accused of breaking his three month's old femur is expected back in a McCracken County court today. Kelton Ragan of Paducah faces assault charges after the incident in November. Ragan pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.



A vote to allow charter schools in Kentucky will happen today in the state house. Charter schools are publicly funded but operate independent of the local school district. Supports say the schools will provide more options for parents and students. Critics argue they would drain resources from traditional public schools.



A statewide tornado drill will happen this morning at 9:07 a.m. The tornado sirens will go off. The drill was rescheduled from earlier this week.



The White House is standing by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who has now recused himself from any investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Sessions' decision came following revelations that he spoke twice with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. during the presidential campaign, but didn't mention it during his confirmation hearing.