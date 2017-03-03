Electronic recycling this weekend in Metropolis, IL

The City of Metropolis says it will be offering free electronic recycling for its citizens this weekend.



On Saturday, Metropolis citizens can get rid of their unwanted electronics.



Electronics can be dropped off for recycling from 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at 300 Front Street. That is adjacent from Baymont and Dorothy Miller Park.



Items that can be recycled include:

- Computers

- Monitors

- Laptops

- Printers

- TV's

- Circuit boards

- Fax machines

- Scanners

- Portable electronic devices

- VCR's

- DVD players

- Cables and wiring (associated with electronic items)

- Household appliances

- Microwaves

- Kitchen appliances

- Car/Lawn mower batteries



The recycling will only be offered to residents of Metropolis. If you want to drop off your items you must provide an I.D. to show your residency in the city.