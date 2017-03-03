Brothers arrested on charges they staged a robbery

Two people have been arrested after they allegedly staged a robbery in Carbondale.



On February 26 around 2:13 p.m., Carbondale Police Officers were called to an armed robbery that just happened at the Kroger Fuel Station at 501 North Giant City Road.



Officers say an on-duty employee of Kroger conspired with his brother to stage the robbery.



On Wednesday, officers arrested 19-year-old Devante Jackson on theft over $500, and 20-year-old Houston Jackson on theft over $500 and felony disorderly conduct-filing a false police report.



Both were taken to the Jackson County Jail. An investigation is ongoing.