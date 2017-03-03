Paducah police looking for people who passed fake $20 bill

Paducah police are looking for two people who they say passed a fake $20 at a local business.



Officers say a man and woman used a counterfeit $20 bill at a southside Paducah store.



The bills look real, but have the words "Motion Picture Use Only" on the front and back. Several of these bills had been circulating in the Paducah area.



Surveillance video caught images of the two suspects.



Anyone with information about the fake money is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.