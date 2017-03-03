Bill to allow charter schools in Kentucky clears committee

The mayors of Kentucky's two largest cities could create charter schools that would be exempt from state regulations under a bill that has cleared a House committee.



House bill 520 would allow charter schools in Kentucky for the first time. Kentucky is one of seven states that do not allow charter schools, which are public schools that are governed by a contract instead of state regulations.



The bill would let local school boards and the mayors of Louisville and Lexington authorize charter schools in their communities. Private groups, excluding for-profit companies, could apply to create a school. They could appeal to the state Board of Education if their application is denied. State funding would follow the students, except for money set aside for debt, construction and transportation.