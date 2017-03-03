Bill to allow charter schools in Kentucky clears committee

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is urging people to "put their faith to work" by forming small prayer groups that walk some of Louisville's highest-crime neighborhoods.More
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is urging people to "put their faith to work" by forming small prayer groups that walk some of Louisville's highest-crime neighborhoods.More
Kentucky's state agencies will cut 1 percent from their budgets to help avoid a $113 million shortfall.More
Kentucky's state agencies will cut 1 percent from their budgets to help avoid a $113 million shortfall.More
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is discounting an ethics complaint aimed at him as political "mumbo jumbo."More
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is discounting an ethics complaint aimed at him as political "mumbo jumbo."More
Gov. Matt Bevin says Kentucky has surpassed its record for business investments in less than half a year. The record pace has been fueled by three separate billion-dollar announcements.More
Gov. Matt Bevin says Kentucky has surpassed its record for business investments in less than half a year. The record pace has been fueled by three separate billion-dollar announcements.More
The head of a Kentucky government watchdog group says he's seeking an investigation into Gov. Matt Bevin's reported connection to a Louisville-area mansion.More
The head of a Kentucky government watchdog group says he's seeking an investigation into Gov. Matt Bevin's reported connection to a Louisville-area mansion.More
School districts in Illinois are worried after Illinois lawmakers adjourned the spring session Wednesday without passing a budget. School and community leaders worry kids will be hurt by Springfield’s continued budget stalemate.More
School districts in Illinois are worried after Illinois lawmakers adjourned the spring session Wednesday without passing a budget. School and community leaders worry kids will be hurt by Springfield’s continued budget stalemate.More
Southern Illinois University at Carbondale expects 51 layoffs, Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell announced in a message to the campus on Wednesday.More
Southern Illinois University at Carbondale expects 51 layoffs, Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell announced in a message to the campus on Wednesday.More
Many parents who rely on school lunches to feed their children struggle to support their families in the summer.More
Many parents who rely on school lunches to feed their children struggle to support their families in the summer.More
Kids ages 0-18 can get free breakfast and lunch at Paducah Middle School from June 5 - July 28.More
Kids ages 0-18 can get free breakfast and lunch at Paducah Middle School from June 5 - July 28.More
Robert Smith of Kirksey was drafted into the U.S. Army in March of 1945.More
Robert Smith of Kirksey was drafted into the U.S. Army in March of 1945.More