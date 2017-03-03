Tours being offered of Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant

You can take a tour of the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant.



The U.S. Department of Energy announced Friday that it will be offering public tours of the site.



Tour participants will learn more about the site's history and the cleanup operations.



Tours will be available April 22, May 20, June 24, and July 15 and are free of charge.



The tours are approximately three hours long. Only U.S. citizens 18 years of age and older will be allowed on the tours.



If you are interested in taking a tour, you must reserve a seat in a tour group. Reservations are made on a first-come first-served basis. To register, click here.