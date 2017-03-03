Tornado that hit Tuesday night traveled more than 50 miles

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service says a tornado traveled more than 50 miles Tuesday night.



Rick Shanklin says the tornado began just northwest of Perryville, Missouri and ended just southwest of Christopher, Illinois.



That is a distance of 50.4 miles, the longest tornado in the region in the last 25 years.



Shanklin says the tornado was predominantly an EF2, but did get into the EF3 category.



No information yet on the winds speeds of the tornado.



There is also evidence that there were multiple vortices.