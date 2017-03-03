Escaped Marshall County Detention Center inmate captured by troopers

Kentucky State Police say they captured an escaped Marshall County Detention Center inmate on Thursday.



27-year-old Justin Goad of Paducah escaped from the facility on Sunday.



Thursday night around 10:21 p.m., troopers went to 365 Meacham Lane in McCracken County in connection to the escape.



When they arrived, a man ran away on foot. After a brief foot chase, Justin Goad was taken into custody.



Troopers also arrested Kayla Birdwell of Paducah.



Goad was charged with escape 1st degree and fleeing or evading police 1st degree. He was taken to the Marshall County Jail.



Birdwell was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the McCracken County Jail.