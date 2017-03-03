Police looking for woman accused of keying another woman's car

Paducah police need help identifying a woman suspected of damaging another woman's car in a strip mall parking lot.



A woman called police after she said she was accosted in the parking lot by another woman.



She said she parked her car, and was approached by the other woman, who was yelling obscenities at her for taking the parking space.



The victim said she left and took her grandchildren into the store. While inside the store, she said the woman approached her and asked her if, "she wanted to take this outside and settle it."



When the victim returned to her car, she found that the driver's side had been keyed. A local body shop says the damage is estimated to be nearly $2,400.



Anyone with information on the woman's identity is asked to call Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.